Punjab Police to transport 7 aides of Amritpal from Assam        

Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh's seven accomplices, who were released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam following the withdrawal of NSA charges against them and re-arrested in another case by Punjab Police, will be flown to the northern state on Thursday, officials said.

Punjab Police re-arrested them for attacking a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar in 2023 and got a transit remand from a local court here.

"All seven detainees will be flown to Punjab under tight security. Punjab Police have secured their transit remand and are now completing the legal transfer process from Dibrugarh Central Jail," a senior official told PTI.

Advertisement

A 25-member Punjab Police team has been camping in Dibrugarh for the past few days to facilitate the transfer of Singh's accomplices, who have been imprisoned along with him here for nearly two years.

"They will be taken to Punjab on two different commercial flights. Three of them have already been brought to Mohanbari Airport here for their onward journey by an IndiGo flight, scheduled to depart shortly," the official said.

Advertisement

The remaining four will be sent on a different flight later in the day, he added.

The seven are Kulwant Singh, Harjeet Singh, Gurinder Pal Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Daljit Singh Kalsi and Basant Singh.

All of them were released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in batches during the last three days as their detention period in the National Security Act (NSA) expired.

Following their release, the Punjab Police re-arrested them and presented them before the court in Dibrugarh and sought transit remand, he added.

The Punjab Police team, led by SP Harinder Singh Gill, was engaged in completing the legal formalities in Dibrugarh, to proceed with the transfer.

The remaining three detainees, including Amritpal Singh, are also likely to be transferred by mid-2025, the official said.