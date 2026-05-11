Punjab Police transfers: 1 IPS officer among 29 cops transferred. Here is the list
Reshuffle affects postings across districts and specialised wings
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Ahead of the elections to several municipal corporations and councils, the Punjab Police have issued transfer orders for 29 officers, including one IPS officer. The transfers have been made with immediate effect, and all officers have been directed to report to their new postings promptly.
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IPS officer transferred
Anubhav Jain — transferred from ASP SD East, Amritsar, to ASP SD Industrial Area-B, Ludhiana
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Other officers transferred
|Sr No.
|Officer Name
|New Posting
|1
|Ravinder Singh
|ACP SD East, Amritsar
|2
|Satwinder Singh
|DSP SD Mehal Kalan, Barnala
|3
|Jaspal Singh
|DSP SD Malout, Sri Muktsar Sahib
|4
|Manmohan Sharma
|DSP Headquarters, Moga
|5
|Davinder Singh
|DSP SD Tanda, Hoshiarpur
|6
|Sukhpal Singh
|DSP SD Baba Bakala, Amritsar Rural and DSP ANTF-1, Border Range, Amritsar
|7
|Arun Sharma
|DSP ANTF-1, Border Range, Amritsar
|8
|Sanjiv Singla
|DSP SD City-1, Patiala
|9
|Satnam Singh
|DSP SD Bhawanigarh, Sangrur
|10
|Rahul Kaushal
|DSP PBI NDPS-cum-Narcotics, Moga
|11
|Jasbinder Singh
|DSP SD Bagha Purana, Moga
|12
|Dalbir Singh
|DSP SD Rural, Sangrur
|13
|Sukhdev Singh
|DSP SD Banur, Patiala
|14
|Gurigbal Singh
|ACP Licensing and Security, Ludhiana
|15
|Manoj Kumar
|DSP Sri Hargobindpur, Batala
|16
|Harish Behal
|DSP Detective, Gurdaspur
|17
|Kulbhushan
|DSP SD City, Hoshiarpur
|18
|Dev Dutt
|DSP Intelligence Wing, Punjab
|19
|Gabbar Singh
|DSP Headquarters, Khanna
|20
|Inderpal Chauhan
|DSP SD Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla
|21
|Sukhdev Singh
|DSP PBI NDPS-cum-Narcotics, Sangrur
|22
|Sushil Kumar
|DSP ANTF-2, Border Range, Amritsar
|23
|Amarpreet Singh
|DSP Intelligence Wing, Punjab
|24
|Gurpreet Singh
|DSP PBI Crime Against Women and Children, Bathinda
|25
|Daljit Singh
|DSP RTC, PAP, Jalandhar
|26
|Harjit Singh
|DSP 27th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar
|27
|Balwinder Singh
|DSP RTC, PAP, Jalandhar
|28
|Prabhjot Kaur
|DSP 13th Battalion PAP, Chandigarh and attached with ANTF, Punjab
Transfers span multiple districts and specialised units
The administrative reshuffle covers postings across several districts and specialised wings, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Sangrur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Jalandhar, and state-level intelligence and anti-narcotics units.
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