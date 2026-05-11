Punjab Police transfers: 1 IPS officer among 29 cops transferred. Here is the list

Ahead of the elections to several municipal corporations and councils, the Punjab Police have issued transfer orders for 29 officers, including one IPS officer. The transfers have been made with immediate effect, and all officers have been directed to report to their new postings promptly.

Advertisement

IPS officer transferred

Anubhav Jain — transferred from ASP SD East, Amritsar, to ASP SD Industrial Area-B, Ludhiana

Advertisement

Other officers transferred

Sr No. Officer Name New Posting 1 Ravinder Singh ACP SD East, Amritsar 2 Satwinder Singh DSP SD Mehal Kalan, Barnala 3 Jaspal Singh DSP SD Malout, Sri Muktsar Sahib 4 Manmohan Sharma DSP Headquarters, Moga 5 Davinder Singh DSP SD Tanda, Hoshiarpur 6 Sukhpal Singh DSP SD Baba Bakala, Amritsar Rural and DSP ANTF-1, Border Range, Amritsar 7 Arun Sharma DSP ANTF-1, Border Range, Amritsar 8 Sanjiv Singla DSP SD City-1, Patiala 9 Satnam Singh DSP SD Bhawanigarh, Sangrur 10 Rahul Kaushal DSP PBI NDPS-cum-Narcotics, Moga 11 Jasbinder Singh DSP SD Bagha Purana, Moga 12 Dalbir Singh DSP SD Rural, Sangrur 13 Sukhdev Singh DSP SD Banur, Patiala 14 Gurigbal Singh ACP Licensing and Security, Ludhiana 15 Manoj Kumar DSP Sri Hargobindpur, Batala 16 Harish Behal DSP Detective, Gurdaspur 17 Kulbhushan DSP SD City, Hoshiarpur 18 Dev Dutt DSP Intelligence Wing, Punjab 19 Gabbar Singh DSP Headquarters, Khanna 20 Inderpal Chauhan DSP SD Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla 21 Sukhdev Singh DSP PBI NDPS-cum-Narcotics, Sangrur 22 Sushil Kumar DSP ANTF-2, Border Range, Amritsar 23 Amarpreet Singh DSP Intelligence Wing, Punjab 24 Gurpreet Singh DSP PBI Crime Against Women and Children, Bathinda 25 Daljit Singh DSP RTC, PAP, Jalandhar 26 Harjit Singh DSP 27th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar 27 Balwinder Singh DSP RTC, PAP, Jalandhar 28 Prabhjot Kaur DSP 13th Battalion PAP, Chandigarh and attached with ANTF, Punjab

Transfers span multiple districts and specialised units

The administrative reshuffle covers postings across several districts and specialised wings, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Sangrur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Jalandhar, and state-level intelligence and anti-narcotics units.