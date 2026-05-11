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Home / Punjab / Punjab Police transfers: 1 IPS officer among 29 cops transferred. Here is the list

Punjab Police transfers: 1 IPS officer among 29 cops transferred. Here is the list

Reshuffle affects postings across districts and specialised wings

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:25 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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One IPS officer among those shifted. Image credits/X @DGPPunjabPolice
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Ahead of the elections to several municipal corporations and councils, the Punjab Police have issued transfer orders for 29 officers, including one IPS officer. The transfers have been made with immediate effect, and all officers have been directed to report to their new postings promptly.

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IPS officer transferred

Anubhav Jain — transferred from ASP SD East, Amritsar, to ASP SD Industrial Area-B, Ludhiana

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Other officers transferred

Sr No.Officer NameNew Posting
1Ravinder SinghACP SD East, Amritsar
2Satwinder SinghDSP SD Mehal Kalan, Barnala
3Jaspal SinghDSP SD Malout, Sri Muktsar Sahib
4Manmohan SharmaDSP Headquarters, Moga
5Davinder SinghDSP SD Tanda, Hoshiarpur
6Sukhpal SinghDSP SD Baba Bakala, Amritsar Rural and DSP ANTF-1, Border Range, Amritsar
7Arun SharmaDSP ANTF-1, Border Range, Amritsar
8Sanjiv SinglaDSP SD City-1, Patiala
9Satnam SinghDSP SD Bhawanigarh, Sangrur
10Rahul KaushalDSP PBI NDPS-cum-Narcotics, Moga
11Jasbinder SinghDSP SD Bagha Purana, Moga
12Dalbir SinghDSP SD Rural, Sangrur
13Sukhdev SinghDSP SD Banur, Patiala
14Gurigbal SinghACP Licensing and Security, Ludhiana
15Manoj KumarDSP Sri Hargobindpur, Batala
16Harish BehalDSP Detective, Gurdaspur
17KulbhushanDSP SD City, Hoshiarpur
18Dev DuttDSP Intelligence Wing, Punjab
19Gabbar SinghDSP Headquarters, Khanna
20Inderpal ChauhanDSP SD Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla
21Sukhdev SinghDSP PBI NDPS-cum-Narcotics, Sangrur
22Sushil KumarDSP ANTF-2, Border Range, Amritsar
23Amarpreet SinghDSP Intelligence Wing, Punjab
24Gurpreet SinghDSP PBI Crime Against Women and Children, Bathinda
25Daljit SinghDSP RTC, PAP, Jalandhar
26Harjit SinghDSP 27th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar
27Balwinder SinghDSP RTC, PAP, Jalandhar
28Prabhjot KaurDSP 13th Battalion PAP, Chandigarh and attached with ANTF, Punjab

Transfers span multiple districts and specialised units

The administrative reshuffle covers postings across several districts and specialised wings, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Sangrur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Jalandhar, and state-level intelligence and anti-narcotics units.

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