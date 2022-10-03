Punjab Police under Bhagwant Mann is a headless chicken: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday termed the functioning of Punjab Police under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as “a headless chicken”.

Bajwa said ever since the AAP came to power, Punjab Police seemed to have lost their way and have been functioning like a directionless force.

Referring to media reports, Bajwa said Punjab Police first "facilitated" the escape of notorious gangster Deepak Tinu from their custody in Mansa and then to pacify the public outcry they acted against a junior police officer.

“Mann, being the home minister, must explain why no major action had been initiated against the big fish responsible for such a huge faux pas. Why the heads have not rolled so far,” said Bajwa, adding that the notorious gangster who fled from the police custody had such a history.

Bajwa said a drug smuggler was also allowed to flee from the custody of Punjab Police when he was being taken to Rajindra hospital in Patiala.

Bajwa also expressed concern over radical elements trying to regroup in the state.

#bhagwant mann #partap singh bajwa #punjab police