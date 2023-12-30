Punjab Police witty ‘cautionary advice’ for rule-breakers ahead of New Year celebration

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 30

In a witty yet ‘cautionary’ message for the rule-breakers, who are planning to rave it up on the New Year across the region, the Punjab Police have issued instructions to adhere to the rules in regard with ‘drunken driving’ and other violations; besides maintaining law and order.

Taking to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, Punjab Police posted a message mentioning ‘Special Law and Order performance’ for the New Year 2024 celebration.

It mentioned that the Punjab Police have ‘special offers’ for those violating rules including “drinking and driving, fighting on streets and breaking law and order”.

Dear Citizens,



Let's celebrate and make #NewYear2024 with a commitment to uphold Law & Order for the entire society. Together, we can create a safer, harmonious environment.



Your true well-wisher,



Punjab Police pic.twitter.com/ZNbPeubhPq — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) December 29, 2023

“Free entry at city police station, law breakers will be given special treatment”, the post reads, with the department asking the citizen to dial 112 in case their New Year is ruined by some offender.

