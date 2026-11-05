A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sounded the poll bugle in neighbouring Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Haryana on Thursday to lead the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) campaign of the BJP.

This is the third such padyatra of the ruling party in Haryana. On Haryana day, on November 1, BJP national president Nitin Nabin accompanied by Union Minister Jayant Choudhary participated in the padyatra in Rohtak while former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended similar yatra in Faridabad to counter the Congress’s allegation of ‘vote theft’ and ‘irregularities’ in electoral rolls in the name of SIR.

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The marches were aimed at challenging the Congress’s allegations of electoral manipulation and projecting the BJP’s campaign against what it calls political anarchy.

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Interestingly, during his address, Nabin targeted Rahul Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, invoking the sensitive issue at a time when the BJP is sharpening its focus on the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for early next year. He said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should have apologised for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots instead of participating in the rally in Delhi on November 1.

Although Haryana is not scheduled to go to polls in the immediate future, the BJP’s padyatras, protests and other political events in the state appear to be part of a broader strategy linked to the upcoming Assembly elections in neighbouring Punjab.

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“The party is seemingly seeking to use its political activities in Haryana to build a narrative and strengthen its outreach in Punjab. This strategy is also reflected in Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s frequent visits to Punjab and a series of announcements aimed at reaching out to the Sikh community in Haryana, which are intended to send a wider political message across the border and consolidate the BJP’s support base ahead of the Punjab elections,” said a political observer.

Meanwhile, the Congress, ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Haryana, has raised eight key questions, demanding accountability from the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state on issues ranging from alleged electoral irregularities to law and order, women’s safety and farmers’ welfare.

In a statement, AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh said Shah must respond to the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi over ‘Vote Chori’ in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. They sought a transparent investigation into alleged “discrepancies” in voter records and electoral rolls.

The Congress also questioned the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission, particularly the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee and legal protections granted to election commissioners.

Raising concerns over Haryana’s law and order situation, the party asked Shah to explain the government's record on crimes against women and children, murders, kidnappings and extortion.

The leaders also recalled the treatment of protesting women wrestlers, demanding accountability over police action against them in 2023.

Farmers’ concerns, including a legal guarantee for MSP, timely procurement and payments, compensation for crop losses and the Centre’s handling of the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation, featured prominently in the questionnaire.

The Congress further questioned Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s frequent engagements outside Haryana and sought details of the outcomes of his foreign visits stating that “Why he becomes a ‘non-resident Haryanvi’

“The real test of democracy is not how loudly a political party raises slogans, but how transparently and honestly it answers the questions concerning the people’s mandate and the institutions entrusted with protecting it,” said Dutt.