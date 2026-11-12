Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab polls: AAP fields MPs Meet Hayer, Raj Kumar Chabbewal in second list of 31 candidates

Punjab polls: AAP fields MPs Meet Hayer, Raj Kumar Chabbewal in second list of 31 candidates

Meet Hayer to contest from Barnala, Chabbewal from Phagwara; Khudian replaced by nephew Randhir Singh Dhira in Lambi

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:27 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, naming two MPs and four women candidates.

MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal and MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will contest from Phagwara and Barnala, respectively.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been replaced in Lambi by his nephew Randhir Singh Dhira. Besides Khudian, the AAP has dropped sitting MLAs in six other Assembly constituencies.

The party has fielded former Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North, after sitting MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigned last week.

Advertisement

In Jalandhar Central, Nitin Kohli replaces Raman Arora; in Bathinda, Gopal Singh has been nominated in place of Amit Rattan. In Patti, Jassa Patti replaces Laljit Bhullar, while in Chamkaur Sahib, Jasvir Singh Garhi has been fielded in place of Dr Charanjit Channi.

In Kharar, Parminder Singh Goldy replaces Anmol Gagan Maan. In Shutrana, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Varinder Kaur Loomba has been nominated in place of Kulwant Singh Bazigar.

The second list includes four women candidates. Besides Varinder Kaur Loomba, the other three women candidates are Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Sonia Mann from Rajasansi and Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur.

Advertisement

With this, the number of candidates named by the AAP has risen to 71. The first list of 40 candidates was announced on October 31.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the AAP was going back to the people seeking a fresh mandate on the basis of its development work and incentives offered to all sections of society. These included 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, financial assistance for women and free pilgrimage for people aged above 50.

He added that the party's sole criterion for selecting candidates was their winnability, as assessed through constituency-wise surveys.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts