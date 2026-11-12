Punjab polls: AAP fields MPs Meet Hayer, Raj Kumar Chabbewal in second list of 31 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, naming two MPs and four women candidates.

MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal and MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will contest from Phagwara and Barnala, respectively.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been replaced in Lambi by his nephew Randhir Singh Dhira. Besides Khudian, the AAP has dropped sitting MLAs in six other Assembly constituencies.

The party has fielded former Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North, after sitting MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigned last week.

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In Jalandhar Central, Nitin Kohli replaces Raman Arora; in Bathinda, Gopal Singh has been nominated in place of Amit Rattan. In Patti, Jassa Patti replaces Laljit Bhullar, while in Chamkaur Sahib, Jasvir Singh Garhi has been fielded in place of Dr Charanjit Channi.

In Kharar, Parminder Singh Goldy replaces Anmol Gagan Maan. In Shutrana, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Varinder Kaur Loomba has been nominated in place of Kulwant Singh Bazigar.

The second list includes four women candidates. Besides Varinder Kaur Loomba, the other three women candidates are Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Sonia Mann from Rajasansi and Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur.

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With this, the number of candidates named by the AAP has risen to 71. The first list of 40 candidates was announced on October 31.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the AAP was going back to the people seeking a fresh mandate on the basis of its development work and incentives offered to all sections of society. These included 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, financial assistance for women and free pilgrimage for people aged above 50.

He added that the party's sole criterion for selecting candidates was their winnability, as assessed through constituency-wise surveys.