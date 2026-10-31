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Home / Punjab / Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann set to contest from Dhuri as AAP prepares first list of candidates

Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann set to contest from Dhuri as AAP prepares first list of candidates

Speaker Kultar Sandhwan to be fielded from Kotkapura; PAC meeting in Delhi today to approve names

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:39 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during an event in Ludhiana. PTI file
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its first list of around 25 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on Saturday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set to contest from Dhuri.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will be fielded from Kotkapura.

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A meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) is being held in Delhi on Saturday to approve the candidates. No new faces are expected to figure in the first list, with the party likely to field candidates who have already contested elections.

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Most of the names were finalised during a meeting held on Friday between Mann, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and PAC member and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema joined the meeting through video conference.

The names finalised during Friday’s meeting are now being placed before the PAC for approval.

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The early announcement of candidates is part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, allowing nominees to begin their campaigns well ahead of the polls.

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