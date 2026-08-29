DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Pollution board raps Amritsar Municipal Corporation over failure to treat legacy waste

Punjab Pollution board raps Amritsar Municipal Corporation over failure to treat legacy waste

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:40 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the Municipal Corporation (MC) building at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. file photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Pollution Control Board has come down heavily on the Amritsar Municipal Corporation for failing to clear nearly 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste piled up across an 11-acre dumpsite along Chabal Road.

Advertisement

The matter was listed before the National Green Tribunal during the hearing of a public petition filed by a local.

Advertisement

The tribunal informed the court that the civic body has been dumping mixed waste for years without any valid authorisation under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, without any functional machinery to process or dispose of the legacy waste; and without any facility to handle toxic runoff that could seep into the ground.

Advertisement

Chabhal Road is a busy corridor connecting Amritsar with Tarn Taran district. Stench emanating from the mounting garbage poses a serious health threat to people residing in nearby localities like Indra Colony, Shaheed Udham Singh Colony and Ibban Kalan.

For skipping the hearing, the pollution board ordered the civic body to deposit an earlier environmental penalty of Rs 8 crore imposed from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025, within 15 days. On the latter’s failure to do so, land revenue recovery procedures will be initiated. The board also filed a fresh complaint with the state environment secretary, seeking an increased penalty of up to Rs 8.90 crore.

Advertisement

The civic body has been given 10 days to apply for mandatory waste management permits and two months to ensure full operational compliance.

The pollution board has also written to top officials in the state local government department to flag the municipal body’s careless approach and seek intervention. In response, Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the contract to process and clear the old garbage had already been assigned, adding that the entire plot would soon be cleaned up and recovered for productive public use.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts