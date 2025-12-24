Punjab posts strong revenue growth in 2025-26: Harpal Cheema

Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Cheema on Tuesday said the state has achieved a major fiscal milestone in 2025–26, led by a sharp rise in tax collections and stronger enforcement.

GST collections rose by 16.03% to Rs 17,860.09 crore up to November 2025, an increase of Rs 2,467.3 crore over the same period last year. Excise revenue also touched Rs 7,401 crore, reflecting an 8.64% growth compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Reviewing the performance of the Excise and Taxation Department, Cheema attributed the gains to improved compliance, effective enforcement, the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme-2025, and the use of advanced data analytics to curb tax evasion.

Despite GST rate rationalisation in September 2025, which reduced taxes on essential items from 12% to 5%, targeted measures helped maintain steady cash tax collections. VAT and CST collections stood at Rs 5,451.76 crore, marking a 3.35% year-on-year increase.

Under the Excise Policy, 2025–26, which set a target of Rs 11,020 crore, the department continued its strong performance following record collections of Rs 10,723 crore in 2024–25. Enforcement efforts led to the registration of 3,860 FIRs and 3,795 arrests to curb liquor smuggling and illicit distillation.

Cheema highlighted the success of the OTS Scheme-2025, under which 3,574 cases have been settled so far, yielding Rs 52 crore in recoveries. The department’s Tax Intelligence Unit and data analytics tools helped recover Rs 344.06 crore in taxes and penalties, while monitoring of GST non-filers resulted in Rs 2,185.96 crore in cash deposits.

Penalty collections by State Intelligence and Preventive Units rose sharply to Rs 618.53 crore between April and November 2025, compared to Rs 321.03 crore in the entire previous year. The minister added that capacity-building initiatives, including training 5,111 officers through 144 specialised programmes, have strengthened revenue safeguards and will help sustain growth for the rest of the fiscal year.