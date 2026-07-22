Punjab power corp workers extend strike by 2 days even as utility adopts 'No Work, No Pay' rule

The functioning of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) continues to suffer as employees and unions have decided to extend their strike by two more days, even as the PSPCL has adopted a 'No Work, No Pay' rule.

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The office working of PSPCL/PSTCL was adversely affected since 85 per cent of power utility employees, under the banners of various trade unions, remained on strike for a second day on Wednesday, and extended their strike for two more days, according to an employees' leader.

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Electricity workers are demanding the filling of vacancies via new regular recruitments. "With inadequate staff, it is becoming impossible for the workers to maintain the continuity of power supply. Moreover, from July 17, 2020, the recruited employees are not being given their own pay scale but they have been given the Central Pay Scale. The demands include payment of 18 % DA with arrears, restoration of discontinued allowances, posting of regular employees at Goindwal thermal, stopping the deduction of development tax of Rs 200 and payment of pensions calculated using the 2.59 factor, instead of the 2.45 factor," said a union leader.

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Meanwhile, taking a tough stand, the PSPCL has issued instructions to all Chief Engineers and department heads to follow 'No Work, No Pay' rule for the employees on strike. Union members said they had held several meetings with the Power Minister and Finance Minister of Punjab and submitted their demands. "However, instead of resolving the demands and issues, new issues are being created by the management and the government," they claimed.