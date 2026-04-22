Punjab power cut alert: Long outages in major cities till April 26 amid heatwave warning

Residents across several districts in Punjab are set to face prolonged power outages over the next four to five days, even as temperatures continue to rise across the state.

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According to a notice issued by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), long-duration electricity cuts will continue until April 26 in major cities, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Bathinda and Patiala.

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The power utility has attributed the outages to ongoing work aimed at strengthening and modernising the electricity distribution system. As a result, power supply in affected areas may be disrupted for 8 to 10 hours daily.

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The scheduled outages come at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions over the next three days. Temperatures are expected to reach around 40°C in most parts of the state, raising concerns about discomfort and increased electricity demand.

As per the schedule:

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April 22: Mohali (10 am–6 pm), Ludhiana (10 am–5 pm), Amritsar (10 am–4 pm), Patiala (1 pm–5 pm), Bathinda (9 am–2 pm).

April 23: Mohali (9:30 am–5:30 pm), Ludhiana (10 am–2 pm), Amritsar (10 am–3 pm), Patiala (10 am–6 pm), Bathinda (10 am–3 pm).

April 24: Mohali (9:30 am–5:30 pm), Ludhiana (10 am–2 pm), Amritsar (10 am–3 pm), Patiala (10 am–6 pm). In Bathinda, outages will affect industrial areas such as Dabwali Road Industrial Area, Mehta Road, Gehri Paghi Road, and Jodhpur village.

April 25: Mohali’s G-Block (10 am–2 pm), Ludhiana (10 am–2 pm), and Patiala (9 am–2 pm).

PSPCL officials stated that the staggered schedule is designed to facilitate infrastructure upgrades. Although efforts will be made to minimise disruption, residents in these districts are expected to face extended daytime outages.