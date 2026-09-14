Punjab power cuts: Basant Garg shifted as PSPCL CMD, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh takes over

As Punjab reels under a severe power crisis, with industrialists and farmers protesting against unscheduled and prolonged power cuts, the state government has transferred Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Administrative Secretary and CMD Dr Basant Garg.

Principal Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh has been appointed in his place.

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All charges of the Industry Department held by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh have been given to Garg.

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Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, known for his efficient management of various departments, will face an uphill task in getting the power department back on track amid a severe coal shortage being faced by thermal power plants in the state.

With power demand rising by 3,500 MW over last year to around 16,000 MW, the government has been unable to match the demand. Erratic coal supplies have restricted power generation to around 6,000 MW.

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The change at the helm of the power department comes at a time when farmers have been protesting against erratic power supply at various places. Industrialists, claiming that their production has been severely hit by the erratic supply, have also threatened to block the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway later this afternoon.

The Punjab Government has maintained that the power cuts were necessitated by inadequate coal supplies to the state's thermal power plants from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh today announced in Ludhiana that there would be no power cuts in the state from Tuesday onwards. He assured that farmers would get 10 hours of power supply a day and the industry would also not face power cuts, as all thermal plants, including private ones, were now operational.