Punjab prisons to get 11 it is for vocational training and rehabilitation

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is launching a correctional reform initiative, “Empowering Lives Behind Bars: Real Change – The New Paradigm of Correctional Justice”, on December 6 at Central Jail, Patiala. The programme will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, alongside Supreme Court and High Court judges, and senior state officials.

The initiative aims to transform Punjab’s prisons into learning and rehabilitation centres, offering nationally certified vocational training to 2,500 inmates across 24 jails, supported by Punjab Skill Development Mission. Eleven ITIs will be established inside jails, offering NCVT-certified courses in trades like welding, electrician, and cosmetology.

Inmates will receive training under national standards with certified faculty, modern workshops, a Rs 1,000 monthly stipend, and NCVET/NSQF certification. A reintegration framework ensures post-release continuity through Government ITIs, placement support, and access to MSME schemes.

Complementary reforms include operational petrol pumps in nine jails, sports programmes, and platforms for creative expression. Punjab State Legal Services Authority will also launch a one-month anti-drug awareness campaign, “Youth Against Drugs”, from December 6, 2025 to January 6, 2026.

These initiatives reflect the high court’s commitment to rehabilitative justice, dignity, and safer communities, enabling inmates to move from custody to capability and fostering a drug-free society, said an official.