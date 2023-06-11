Punjab put on notice over 'misuse' of labour funds

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 10

The Union Labour Ministry has issued a show-cause notice to the Punjab Government for violating the ministry’s directions and Supreme Court’s orders on “misusing” labour welfare funds.

The notice is said to have come after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who happened to be the Punjab Labour BOCW Welfare Board Chairman, approved a proposal allegedly disregarding the ministry’s notice.

At a meeting held on May 30, Mann had given his nod to distribute nearly Rs 280 crore (Rs 4,000 each to lakhs of construction workers) to purchase bicycles, ignoring the ministry’s May 17 notice issued to the government.

“It has come to the notice that despite this ministry’s letter dated May 17, the Punjab Government held a meeting wherein a proposal for the distribution of bicycles — in ‘sheer violation’ of the order issued under Section 60 by this ministry as well as the judgment of the Supreme Court ,” reads the latest letter by the ministry – a copy of which is with The Tribune.

As per the Centre’s orders of 2021 to state welfare boards, “No benefit is to be provided on “in-kind” items.

Subhash Bhatnagar, an activist fighting for construction workers, said, “This is a clear violation of para 24 of the SC judgment, which was issued on our petition. If no action is taken against the state government by the ministry, I will be forced to take appropriate legal action for contempt of SC orders.”

He said the decision by the state was taken keeping in view of the Panchayat Samitis, MC and Zila Parishad elections, scheduled to take place in the coming months.