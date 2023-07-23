Punjab rains: Man swept away in strong currents of Kali Bein in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, July 23
A 51-year-old man was swept away by the strong currents of the Kali Bein rivulet here following heavy rains, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening when Mohinder Pal of Alampur village here, along with some villagers, went near the Kali Bein rivulet, which was in spate due to heavy rains in the area, Dasuya Station House Officer Balwinder Singh said.
When Pal entered the water, he was swept away in the strong currents of the rivulet, Singh said.
The people accompanying Pal failed to save him, he added.
The SHO said efforts are underway to trace the victim.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on
Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...
Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi
Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several...
Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat
Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur
Maliwal has sought CM's support in visiting violence-affecte...
Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years
As per the guidelines, all central government officers of th...