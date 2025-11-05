DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab, Rajasthan farmers face off amid paddy sale row

Punjab, Rajasthan farmers face off amid paddy sale row

Fazilka cotton, millet growers stopped from entering neighbouring state

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles carrying crops from Punjab stopped on the Fazilka-Sri Ganganagar border. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Tensions flared up between farmers as those from Rajasthan blocked tractor-trailers carrying cotton and millets from Punjab at the Rajpura-Patli border point amid fierce opposition to the sale of paddy from the neighbouring state in Fazilka.

Advertisement

This comes following the lodging of cases against Rajasthan farmers and traders for bringing produce to the mandis here to sell at the minimum support price (MSP), a practice opposed by those from Punjab.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a meeting of farm bodies has been called in Sri Ganganagar by Rajasthan farmers on Wednesday to decide the next step.

Advertisement

According to information, farmers carrying cotton and millets, which fetch higher prices in Rajasthan, were stopped on Monday before being allowed to enter the state hours later, with a warning that the blockade could be extended to vegetables and other crops.

Punjab farmers argue that government procurement agencies have already met their targets in Fazilka, leaving them unable to sell their own produce. “Farmers and traders from Rajasthan sold their crop at MSP in Punjab using fake IDs, violating rules to earn extra money,” alleged a farmer leader. As per procurement rules, farmers from other states cannot sell paddy to Punjab Government agencies. However, they can sell in the open market after completing due formalities.

Advertisement

‘We can retaliate too’

However, Sandeep Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajasthan) from Sri Ganganagar, said, “We stopped some crop-laden vehicles from Punjab to show that we can also adopt the same approach.”

“We had asked Punjab unions to withdraw FIRs against our farmers and return our impounded trailers, but they refused. If this continues, we may launch an indefinite protest and stop vegetables and other crops from Punjab,” he added. Resham Singh, president of the BKU (Tikait) in Hanumangarh district, said, “Despite repeated appeals, cases were registered against our farmers. If Punjab farmers don’t cooperate, we may stop their combine harvesters, balers, stubble and potatoes from entering Rajasthan.”

Farmers from several border villages such as Patti Sadiq, Shergarh, Dodewala, and Rajpura in Fazilka traditionally sell wheat, guar and moong in Sadulshahar of Rajasthan due to proximity and old business ties with commission agents. Wheat prices were last year higher in Rajasthan because of bonus incentives, lower taxes and smaller commission deductions.

‘Against traders, not growers’

Sukhmander Singh, a farmer leader from Fazilka who is leading the movement against Rajasthan paddy, said, “We are not opposing farmers but traders. “We have stopped only paddy, not other crops, as its purchase depends on release orders from procurement agencies.

As per rules, only Punjab farmers registered with a unique digital ID can sell paddy to government agencies,” he added. Private buyers in Rajasthan offer Rs 1,700-1,800 per quintal, while the MSP in Punjab is Rs 2,389. Rajasthan does not facilitate government procurement of paddy. Private buyers there are offering Rs 1,700-1,800 per quintal for non-basmati varieties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts