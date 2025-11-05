Punjab, Rajasthan farmers face off amid paddy sale row

Tensions flared up between farmers as those from Rajasthan blocked tractor-trailers carrying cotton and millets from Punjab at the Rajpura-Patli border point amid fierce opposition to the sale of paddy from the neighbouring state in Fazilka.

This comes following the lodging of cases against Rajasthan farmers and traders for bringing produce to the mandis here to sell at the minimum support price (MSP), a practice opposed by those from Punjab.

Meanwhile, a meeting of farm bodies has been called in Sri Ganganagar by Rajasthan farmers on Wednesday to decide the next step.

According to information, farmers carrying cotton and millets, which fetch higher prices in Rajasthan, were stopped on Monday before being allowed to enter the state hours later, with a warning that the blockade could be extended to vegetables and other crops.

Punjab farmers argue that government procurement agencies have already met their targets in Fazilka, leaving them unable to sell their own produce. “Farmers and traders from Rajasthan sold their crop at MSP in Punjab using fake IDs, violating rules to earn extra money,” alleged a farmer leader. As per procurement rules, farmers from other states cannot sell paddy to Punjab Government agencies. However, they can sell in the open market after completing due formalities.

‘We can retaliate too’

However, Sandeep Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajasthan) from Sri Ganganagar, said, “We stopped some crop-laden vehicles from Punjab to show that we can also adopt the same approach.”

“We had asked Punjab unions to withdraw FIRs against our farmers and return our impounded trailers, but they refused. If this continues, we may launch an indefinite protest and stop vegetables and other crops from Punjab,” he added. Resham Singh, president of the BKU (Tikait) in Hanumangarh district, said, “Despite repeated appeals, cases were registered against our farmers. If Punjab farmers don’t cooperate, we may stop their combine harvesters, balers, stubble and potatoes from entering Rajasthan.”

Farmers from several border villages such as Patti Sadiq, Shergarh, Dodewala, and Rajpura in Fazilka traditionally sell wheat, guar and moong in Sadulshahar of Rajasthan due to proximity and old business ties with commission agents. Wheat prices were last year higher in Rajasthan because of bonus incentives, lower taxes and smaller commission deductions.

‘Against traders, not growers’

Sukhmander Singh, a farmer leader from Fazilka who is leading the movement against Rajasthan paddy, said, “We are not opposing farmers but traders. “We have stopped only paddy, not other crops, as its purchase depends on release orders from procurement agencies.

As per rules, only Punjab farmers registered with a unique digital ID can sell paddy to government agencies,” he added. Private buyers in Rajasthan offer Rs 1,700-1,800 per quintal, while the MSP in Punjab is Rs 2,389. Rajasthan does not facilitate government procurement of paddy. Private buyers there are offering Rs 1,700-1,800 per quintal for non-basmati varieties.