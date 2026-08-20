Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney meets PM Modi, proposes skill mapping of Punjab youth

Amid speculation over an impending Union Cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

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The meeting focused on creating opportunities for Punjab’s youth and measures to help youngsters overcome drug addiction.

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The Prime Minister took note of Sahney’s proposal to set up Bhagat Singh Youth Facilitation Centres, with a focus on career counselling, stress management, start-up incubation and personal grooming for youth in the poll-bound border state.

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Sahney proposed that the centres be established after comprehensive skill mapping of the state’s youth. The centres are proposed to be set up in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Earlier this week, Sahney had hosted an event where an anti-drug addiction pledge was administered to youth in the presence of top Union ministers and singer Mika Singh.