Punjab ranks 2nd in anti-TB drive

Punjab has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against tuberculosis (TB) by securing the second rank nationally in the 100-day intensified campaign, ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, as announced by the Government of India on World TB Day.

The state’s efforts in screening, detection and treatment of TB cases were recognised at a ceremony held in New Delhi, where state TB Officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar received a certificate from Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda.