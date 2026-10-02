Punjab ranks 3rd in country in voluntary blood donation per million population

Punjab has secured the third position in the country in voluntary blood donation per million population, according to blood donation data recorded on the Union Government’s e-RaktKosh portal for the calendar year 2025.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh congratulated voluntary blood donors, non-governmental organisations, healthcare professionals and the people of the state on the achievement, describing it as a reflection of the spirit of service and compassion among Punjabis.

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Dr Balbir Singh said Punjab collected 5,44,167 units of blood during 2025-26 through 6,583 blood donation camps organised across the state with community participation. Of the total blood collection, 92 per cent was through voluntary donations, while government blood centres recorded 99.6 per cent voluntary blood collection.

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The state was felicitated during the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2026 programme held at the Swarn Jayanti Auditorium of Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. The event was attended by Dr M Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Dr Loveneesh G Krishna, Director General of Health Services; and Dr Himani Ahluwalia, Director, Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Describing blood donation as one of the noblest forms of service, the minister said every voluntarily donated unit of blood helps save lives and supports patients requiring critical care. He credited voluntary donors for the state’s success in strengthening its healthcare system.

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The minister also lauded the efforts of the Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council, Punjab State AIDS Control Society, government and private blood centres, NGOs, educational institutions and other stakeholders in promoting awareness and encouraging blood donation. He said the participation of youth and students was crucial in building a sustainable donor base.