Punjab received double the normal rainfall in May

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Even as more showers are expected in the coming days, the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana have already received more than double the normal rainfall in the month of May. In Himachal Pradesh too, the rain was well above normal.

From May 1 till the morning of May 30, Punjab received 39.40 mm rain against the long period average of 16.50 mm, an increase of 139 per cent, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Haryana received 44.90 mm rain against the normal of 19.20 mm, marking an increase of 134 per cent. In HP, there was a 79 per cent increase, with the state receiving 109.80 mm rain compared to the normal of 61.20 mm.

During the past 24 hours, both Haryana and Punjab experienced light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

In Punjab, the wettest district since yesterday was Fatehgarh Sahib, which received 61.5 mm rain, followed by Patiala (17.2 mm) and Ropar (13 mm).