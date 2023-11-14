 Punjab records over 1,700 farm fires, ‘very poor’ AQI in parts of Haryana : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab records over 1,700 farm fires, ‘very poor’ AQI in parts of Haryana

Punjab records over 1,700 farm fires, ‘very poor’ AQI in parts of Haryana

639 farm fires were reported in Punjab on November 9, six on November 10, 104 on November 11, 987 on November 12 and 1,624 on November 13

Punjab records over 1,700 farm fires, ‘very poor’ AQI in parts of Haryana

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, November 14

Punjab on Tuesday reported 1,776 stubble-burning incidents, taking the total number of farm fires to 28,117 while air quality indices in Haryana and the border state were in ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories.

The fresh figure indicated that the crop residue burning cases in the state have started rising again.

The state had reported 639 such cases on November 9, six on November 10, 104 on November 11, 987 on November 12 and 1,624 on November 13.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi in October and November.

Of the total farm fires reported on Tuesday, Bathinda saw maximum such cases at 258, followed by 253 in Barnala, 188 in Sangrur, 181 in Moga, 176 in Ferozepur and 149 each in Fazilka and Faridkot, according to Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

On the same day in 2021 and 2022, the state had seen 2,541 and four fires respectively.

Out of a total 28,117 farm fires recorded from September 15 till November 14, Sangrur recorded the maximum stubble burning cases of 4,961, followed by 2,554 in Ferozepur, 2,063 in Mansa, 2,061 in Bathinda and 1,916 in Tarn Taran.

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Gurugram reported an air quality index (AQI) of 383, followed by 381 in Faridabad, 356 in Hisar, 340 in Narnaul, 334 in Rohtak, 321 in Kaithal, 313 in Fatehabad, 300 in Panipat, 299 in Fatehabad, 273 in Sonipat and 263 in Bhiwani.

In Punjab, Bathinda reported AQI at 391, followed by 251 in Patiala, 240 in Ludhiana, 231 in Jalandhar, 196 in Mandi Gobindgarh, 181 in Amritsar, 149 in Rupnagar and 109 in Khanna.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, saw an AQI of 167.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

3
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

4
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

5
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

6
J & K

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

7
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

8
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

9
Comment

The soldier-state covenant

10
World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, his father clarifies

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for ‘disparaging’ remarks against PM Modi on social media

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

Notice issued to AAP national convener after BJP approached ...

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe

‘I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds; he s...

‘Moorkhon ke sardar’: PM Modi’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘made in China phones’ remark

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

PM says India now exports mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh cror...


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

'Hume clean hawa...': Duo's melody on Delhi air pollution goes viral on social media

Woman stabbed by husband in Gurugram after dispute

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title