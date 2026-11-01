Punjab records season’s highest single-day spike in farm fires

Punjab recorded its highest single-day spike in stubble-burning cases this season on Saturday, with 292 farm fires reported, taking the cumulative count to 1,339.

The latest spike came just two days after the state recorded 194 farm fires on October 29. Despite the sharp rise, the cumulative number of incidents remains 18 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, when 1,642 farm fires had been reported.

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The recent surge is evident from the fact that 758 incidents, nearly 56 per cent of the total, were reported over the past six days.

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Tarn Taran continues to top the district-wise tally with 455 farm fires, followed by Amritsar (187), Ferozepur (141), Gurdaspur (95) and Kapurthala (84).

On Saturday, Tarn Taran again led the daily count with 50 farm fires, followed by Ferozepur (36) and Sangrur (32).

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Experts attribute the early spike in Tarn Taran and Amritsar to early harvesting of paddy in these districts. Many farmers in these areas also cultivate vegetables. They harvest paddy early and burn the residue to clear their fields for the next crop.

Traditionally, stubble burning begins in the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran before spreading to the Doaba and Malwa regions. Experts expect incidents to rise further in the coming days, particularly in Sangrur, Moga, Bathinda and Muktsar, as harvesting gathers pace and the wheat sowing season begins on November 1.

Meanwhile, the authorities have intensified enforcement measures against those involved in stubble burning. So far, 426 show-cause notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers. As many as 246 FIRs have been registered against farmers, while red entries have been made in the revenue records of 297 farmers.

Environmental compensation of over Rs 17 lakh has been imposed on erring farmers, of which nearly Rs 13 lakh has been recovered.

According to government data, paddy was cultivated over more than 32 lakh hectares in Punjab. More than 65 per cent of the area has been harvested, while around 35 per cent is yet to be harvested, indicating the possibility of a further rise in farm fires as the harvesting season progresses.