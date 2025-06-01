DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Punjab registers 25% growth in GST collections in May     

Punjab registers 25% growth in GST collections in May     

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema says Punjab's net GST revenue rose to Rs 2,006.31 crore in May, up from Rs 1,601.14 crore in May 2024, showing an increase of Rs 405.17 crore
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:50 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harpal Cheema. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab registered a 25.31 per cent on-year growth in net goods and service tax (GST) collections in May to Rs 2,006.31 crore driven by strong tax administration and enhanced compliance.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said Punjab's net GST revenue rose to Rs 2,006.31 crore in May, up from Rs 1,601.14 crore in May 2024, showing an increase of Rs 405.17 crore.

This marks the highest-ever GST collection for the month of May in Punjab's history, said Cheema in an official statement.

Advertisement

This year's performance clearly indicates a robust and accelerating growth trend in Punjab's fiscal health, he said and attributed the growth to strong tax administration, enhanced compliance, and a resilient economic environment.

He emphasised that the AAP government's commitment to financial prudence and economic reform led to this consistent upward trend in revenue.

Advertisement

Cheema noted that this surge not only represents the highest year-on-year monthly growth in recent years but also outpaced the national average GST growth.

"We have curbed tax evasion, improved field-level enforcement, and enabled a seamless taxation framework that supports businesses while safeguarding state revenues," he added.

This fiscal milestone is particularly commendable given the challenges Punjab faced as a border state, including heightened India-Pakistan tensions and a war-like situation during the period, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts