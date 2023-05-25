Punjab releases 6% pending instalment of DA arrears

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to release pending instalment of six per cent dearness allowance (DA) to government employees from July 1, 2015, to December 31, 2015.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the decision would entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 crore on the state exchequer.

Reiterating the commitment to ensure welfare of people, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the employees were a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interest was the government’s priority.