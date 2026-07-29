Punjab releases Rs 4.89 crore for uniforms of OBC, general category students in govt schools

The Punjab government has released about Rs 4.89 crore for the purchase of school uniforms for OBC and General Category students studying in Classes VI to VIII in government schools across the state for the 2026-27 academic session.

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According to a letter issued by the Directorate of School Education (Elementary) to all District Education Officers, uniforms will be provided at the rate of Rs 600 per student to 38,656 OBC boys and 42,859 General Category (above poverty line) boys studying in Classes VI to VIII across the Punjab's 23 districts.

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Ludhiana district has received the highest allocation, with 2,898 OBC students (Rs 17.38 lakh) and 12,892 General Category students (Rs 77.35 lakh). Patiala follows with funds for 4,530 OBC students (Rs 27.18 lakh) and 3,136 General Category students (Rs 18.82 lakh).

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In Faridkot district, 623 OBC students have been allocated Rs 3.73 lakh, while 587 General Category students have been sanctioned Rs 3.52 lakh.

In neighbouring Moga district, 855 OBC students and 529 General Category students have been allocated Rs 5.13 lakh and Rs 3.17 lakh, respectively.

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According to the guidelines issued along with the sanction, the colour of the uniform must remain consistent with the pattern followed in previous years, and each set must include a shirt and pant, a turban/patka for Sikh boys, and a sweater, along with shoes and socks.

Purchases are to be entered in a stock register before distribution, and signatures of parents or guardians must be obtained before uniforms are handed over to students. All procurement expenditure is to be incurred as per prescribed norms, and each district’s head office must maintain a certificate confirming that uniforms have been distributed.

Headmasters of individual schools have also been directed to submit certification confirming that uniforms for the 2025-26 session have already been distributed to eligible students before the fresh allocation is utilised.

Among the Majha districts, Amritsar has been allocated funds for 2,433 OBC students (Rs 14.60 lakh) and 1,250 General Category students (Rs 7.50 lakh), while Gurdaspur has received the largest allocation in the region with 3,955 OBC students (Rs 23.73 lakh) and 887 General Category students (Rs 5.32 lakh). Pathankot has been sanctioned funds for 1,012 OBC students (Rs 6.07 lakh) and 614 General Category students (Rs 3.68 lakh), and Tarn Taran for 886 OBC students (Rs 5.32 lakh) and 557 General Category students (Rs 3.34 lakh).

In the Malwa belt, Ludhiana tops the list with the highest overall allocation in the state — 2,898 OBC students (Rs 17.38 lakh) and 12,892 General Category students (Rs 77.35 lakh). Patiala follows with 4,530 OBC students (Rs 27.18 lakh) and 3,136 General Category students (Rs 18.82 lakh). Bathinda has been allocated funds for 2,186 OBC students (Rs 13.12 lakh) and 1,912 General Category students (Rs 11.47 lakh), while Sangrur gets 1,898 OBC students (Rs 11.39 lakh) and 1,237 General Category students (Rs 7.42 lakh). SAS Nagar (Mohali) has been sanctioned 1,669 OBC students (Rs 10.01 lakh) and 5,944 General Category students (Rs 35.66 lakh) — the second-highest General Category allocation after Ludhiana.

Barnala has received funds for 744 OBC students (Rs 4.46 lakh) and 527 General Category students (Rs 3.16 lakh); Mansa for 1,178 OBC students (Rs 7.07 lakh) and 1,128 General Category students (Rs 6.77 lakh); and Malerkotla for 1,176 OBC students (Rs 7.06 lakh) and 498 General Category students (Rs 2.99 lakh). Fatehgarh Sahib has been allocated funds for 610 OBC students (Rs 3.66 lakh) and 1,037 General Category students (Rs 6.22 lakh), while Roopnagar (Ropar) gets 1,742 OBC students (Rs 10.45 lakh) and 1,478 General Category students (Rs 8.87 lakh). S.B.S. Nagar (Nawanshahr) has been sanctioned funds for 772 OBC students (Rs 4.63 lakh) and 1,139 General Category students (Rs 6.83 lakh).

In the Malwa-Ferozepur belt, closest to home, Fazilka has been allocated the largest OBC share in the region with 3,121 students (Rs 18.73 lakh) against 676 General Category students (Rs 4.06 lakh). Muktsar has been sanctioned funds for 951 OBC students (Rs 5.71 lakh) and 638 General Category students (Rs 3.83 lakh), Ferozepur for 523 OBC students (Rs 3.14 lakh) and 587 General Category students (Rs 3.52 lakh), and Faridkot for 623 OBC students (Rs 3.74 lakh) and 587 General Category students (Rs 3.52 lakh). Neighbouring Moga district has been allocated funds for 855 OBC students (Rs 5.13 lakh) and 529 General Category students (Rs 3.17 lakh).

In the Doaba region, Jalandhar has been sanctioned funds for 1,493 OBC students (Rs 8.96 lakh) and 2,476 General Category students (Rs 14.86 lakh), Hoshiarpur for 2,734 OBC students (Rs 16.40 lakh) and 2,443 General Category students (Rs 14.66 lakh), and Kapurthala for 667 OBC students (Rs 4.00 lakh) and 687 General Category students (Rs 4.12 lakh).

Across the state, a total of 38,656 OBC students have been allocated Rs 2.32 crore, and 42,859 General Category students have been sanctioned Rs 2.57 crore, taking the overall outlay to approximately Rs 4.89 crore.