Punjab roadways indefinite strike cripples Punbus services over privatisation fears

Commuters across Punjab are likely to face inconvenience on Wednesday as buses operated by Punjab Roadways and Punbus would remain off the roads due to an indefinite strike by contractual employees.

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The agitation, launched in protest against the induction of private buses under the kilometre scheme, is expected to intensify further with contractual drivers and conductors of PRTC also joining the strike from 12 pm.

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The strike has been called under the banner of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union (Punjab).

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Bikram Singh, head of the union in Jalandhar depot 1, said, "The strike, which was originally scheduled from June 22 to 24, was advanced when Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema flagged off five Volvo buses operating under the Punbus kilometre scheme for the Delhi Airport route from Chandigarh on Tuesday."

Viewing the move as a step towards privatisation of the state-run transport sector, the union decided to advance its protest and launched an indefinite statewide strike from June 9 instead of waiting until later this month, he added.

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The employees' unions said that during previous rounds of talks with the government, they had strongly opposed the operation of private buses under the kilometre scheme. They alleged that despite repeated assurances from the government that their concerns would be considered, the Finance Minister flagged off five Volvo buses under the scheme, prompting workers to intensify their agitation.

They argue that instead of bringing private operators into public transport, the government should strengthen Punbus and PRTC by adding more government-owned buses and filling vacant posts. The contractual employees are also demanding regularisation of services, implementation of "equal pay for equal work," reinstatement of dismissed employees, withdrawal of cases registered during previous protests, and improved welfare benefits for outsourced workers. Harkesh Kumar Vicky, Vice-president of the union, said the PRTC management has called union representatives for talks at 9 am today.

"The drivers and conductors operating PRTC buses will join the strike from 12 noon. The situation will become clearer after the meeting with the management," he said.

With employees warning of an intensified agitation if their demands are not met, passengers are likely to face inconvenience due to disruption in bus services across Punjab.