Home / Punjab / Punjab Roadways, PRTC contract workers go on indefinite strike, transport services hit

Punjab Roadways, PRTC contract workers go on indefinite strike, transport services hit

The unions said several workers were detained in November in cases registered in Sangrur and Patiala following protests against government policies

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:45 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Punjab Roadways and PRTC contract workers went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday, disrupting transport services across the state. The strike, which began in the afternoon, triggered a “chakka jam” and left thousands of commuters stranded, forcing them to rely on private buses.

Harkesh Vicky, state vice-president of PRTC Contractual Employees Union, said around 8,000 workers from 27 depots participated in the strike. He said union representatives were holding talks with the Transport Secretary in Chandigarh, demanding the release of colleagues booked under serious charges, including attempted murder, during protests in early December.

The unions said several workers were detained in November in cases registered in Sangrur and Patiala following protests against government policies. More than two months later, the arrested employees remain in jail. Union leaders claimed over 20 members were booked under non-bailable sections and 34 were terminated from service.

Vicky alleged that workers serving on contract or outsourcing for 10 to 20 years were being pushed into uncertainty under Special Cadre Policy, 2023, and accused the government of moving towards privatisation of the transport department through the kilometre scheme.

Union Secretary Jasdeep Singh Lalli said the state government had failed to resolve employees’ demands despite repeated assurances. He said PRTC operates around 1,200 buses while Punjab Roadways has about 1,600, adding that no new buses had been added to the PRTC fleet in the past four years.

Lalli further said the free travel scheme for women, reimbursed by the government, was straining PRTC finances due to delays in payments. He claimed that nearly Rs 350 crore is pending from the government, leaving the cash-strapped corporation struggling to meet operational expenses.

