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Home / Punjab / Punjab Roadways, PRTC contract workers call off strike after meeting with Transport Minister

Punjab Roadways, PRTC contract workers call off strike after meeting with Transport Minister

Workers say the government had agreed to fulfil their demands, paving the way for the resumption of bus services from Saturday evening

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:29 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC during a meeting with Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at the PRTC head office in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune Photo
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After four days of disruption, contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC called off their indefinite strike on Saturday following a meeting with Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at the PRTC head office in Patiala.

Bus services resumed in most parts of the state by late afternoon as employee unions withdrew their protest, bringing relief to commuters.

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The strike had disrupted public transport services across Punjab, causing inconvenience to passengers, daily commuters, students and office-goers. The unions agreed to call off the agitation after receiving written orders from the government addressing their demands.

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Earlier today, Cheema visited the PRTC headquarters in Patiala and held a detailed meeting with representatives of various employee unions. Following the meeting, the minister said the discussions had been positive and that the government had reached an understanding with employees on their legitimate demands.

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