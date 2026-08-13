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Home / Punjab / Punjab rolls out action plan to link Yudh Nasheya Virudh anti-drugs campaign with national days

Punjab rolls out action plan to link Yudh Nasheya Virudh anti-drugs campaign with national days

Action plan for August outlines a series of activities: On Independence Day, assembly coordinators and vice assembly coordinators of YNV will be felicitated

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:11 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann. PTI file
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The Punjab government has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to implement a detailed action plan under the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh (YNV) campaign, focusing on linking anti-drug activities with national days and recognising outstanding members of village defence committees (VDCs) and ward defence committees (WDCs) from August 15 onwards.

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In a letter issued by the state nodal officer, Anti-Drug Campaign, the DCs have been asked to identify and recommend deserving VDC and WDC members for appreciation after assessing their contribution to the campaign. The directions follow decisions taken at a state-level function held on August 2 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and earlier instructions from the Chief Secretary.

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The approved action plan for August outlines a series of activities. On Independence Day, assembly coordinators and vice assembly coordinators of YNV will be felicitated during district-level celebrations organised by deputy commissioners.

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At the sub-division level, block coordinators will be honoured during functions organised by SDMs. At the village level, VDCs will be recognised during programmes held in schools and panchayats for their role in building a drug-free Punjab.

Village defence committee meetings are scheduled across every village from August 16 to 25. The agenda includes reviewing complaints related to drug trafficking and substance abuse, assessing action taken by police and the administration on previous complaints, discussing pending cases and gathering feedback on the local drug situation.

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District-level review meetings will follow from August 26 to 29. These will be chaired by cabinet ministers and attended by district administration, police and health officials along with district, assembly and block coordinators of the campaign. Feedback from VDC meetings, status of complaints and overall progress will be reviewed, and a roadmap for the next phase finalised.

A state-level review meeting chaired by the CM is scheduled for August 31 to assess progress across all districts and outcomes of the VDC and district-level meetings.

The letter emphasises close coordination with all concerned departments and stakeholders. Deputy commissioners have been asked to personally monitor implementation at the district level and submit periodic progress reports within stipulated timelines.

The move aims to institutionalise the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign by embedding its activities into significant government occasions while recognising grassroots contributions.

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