Punjab: Rs 2,507 cr grant disbursed for old-age pension

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the state government had released Rs 2,507 crore under the Old Age Pension Scheme up to September during the financial year 2026-27, benefiting 24.07 lakh elderly citizens across the state.

The minister said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring financial dignity, social security and a respectful life for

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senior citizens.

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The minister said a budget provision of Rs 4,000 crore had been made for the scheme in the 2026-27 financial year.