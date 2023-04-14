Punjab, Rajasthan cops hold search ops for Amritpal Singh

Tribune News Service

Abohar/Sriganganagar, April 13

Teams of Punjab and Rajasthan Police are engaged in a joint search operation to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh in some districts of Rajasthan, sources said.

On Wednesday night, the police reportedly carried out searches in some dhanis (cluster of houses) around Santpura village of Hanumangarh. Other teams carried out a cordon and search operations in Dhaba and Mala Rampura villages.

With lights of vehicles switched off, many policemen reached the Santpura area last night, locals said. Area police officers, however, refused to confirm it. The locals said a convoy of about 25 to 30 Scorpio vehicles cordoned off some dhanis. A policeman reportedly told local media, “It is a national security related matter.”

On the basis of inputs received from central agencies, it is suspected that Amritpal could be hiding in the border areas of Rajasthan and might have planned to cross the International Border (IB).

DGP Umesh Mishra reportedly said a search was going on in some districts after they got inputs from central intelligence agencies.

The DGP said, “Rajasthan Police along with other agencies are making efforts to nab Amritpal. Nothing can be shared until the search is complete.”

Local media said the Rajasthan Police, along with the Punjab Police, were conducting searches in the border areas adjacent to Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and other locations. Central agencies are also raiding possible hideouts of Amritpal.