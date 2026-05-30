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Home / Punjab / Punjab: RTI activist Simranjit Singh murder case solved within 24 hours, cousin held

Punjab: RTI activist Simranjit Singh murder case solved within 24 hours, cousin held

Accused Sharanjit Singh murdered RTI activist Simranjit Singh after a dispute over property escalated while they had both gone to see a plot, says Jalandhar Range DIG

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:53 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Police addressing the media on Saturday. Tribune Photo
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Police claimed to have solved the murder case of RTI activist Simranjit Singh within hours of the incident that took place near Om-3 Apartments in Maheru village, close to Law Gate in Phagwara.

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According to police, Simranjit Singh was shot dead during an altercation allegedly linked to a real estate transaction. The victim sustained a gunshot injury to the head and died at the scene. Following the incident, police launched an investigation and registered a case.

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Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, said that the accused, Sharanjit Singh, who is the son of the victim’s maternal uncle, had been arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the accused were relatives and were also jointly involved in the real estate business.

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Police stated that a dispute had reportedly arisen between the two over financial dealings, with around Rs 5 lakh allegedly involved. On the day of the incident, both individuals had travelled separately to the Maheru area to inspect a plot of land. Sharanjit Singh was accompanied by five associates in a Swift car.

During the visit, an argument reportedly broke out over monetary and other business-related issues. The dispute escalated, and Sharanjit Singh allegedly fired a shot using a licensed .32-bore revolver belonging to his associate, Sandeep. The bullet struck Simranjit Singh in the head, resulting in his death on the spot. The accused and his associates fled the scene after the shooting.

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Acting on technical evidence and human intelligence inputs, police later arrested Sharanjit Singh from the bypass area. Investigators have also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. Further questioning and investigation are underway.

DIG Naveen Singla said that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined and that further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Senior police officials, including SSP Gaurav Toora and SP Madhavi Sharma, were also present during the media briefing.

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