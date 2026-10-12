Punjab: Sachin Pilot, Pargat Singh rule out change of district chiefs

Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Pargat Singh on Sunday ruled out changes in the party’s district presidents.

The leaders clarified their position at a meeting of district presidents convened at the Congress Bhawan on Sunday.

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Amid speculation that some district presidents loyal to the former PPCC chief Warring could be replaced, Pargat said there would be no changes and that all district presidents would continue working for the betterment of the party at the grassroots level.

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On the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, Sachin said winnability would be the sole criteria.

The meeting was also attended by Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa and campaign committee chairman Charanjit Singh Channi.