Punjab: SAD (Punar Surjit) expels Iqbal Jhundan for 6 years

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) has expelled Iqbal Singh Jhundan from the party, hours after he and Santa Singh Umaidpuri backed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh as the CM candidate for the state poll early next year.

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This comes a day after the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) declared Amritpal Singh as their CM candidate.

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In a statement, the SAD (Punar Surjit) general secretary Gurpartap Singh Wadala said Jhundan had been expelled from the party for six years on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee due to anti-party activities.

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Wadala said Jhundan had held two meetings on his own in an attempt to mislead other leaders and workers and create a rift within the organisation.

Reacting to the expulsion, Jhundan said he was unfazed by it and would continue to work for Panthic unity.

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Earlier during the day, he and Umaidpuri said, “Let’s shut separate shops and collectively fight the ensuing Assembly elections under the leadership of Amritpal Singh.”