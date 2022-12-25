Punjab sanctions Rs 60 crore for solar power energy system for rural water supply

IANS
Chandigarh, December 25
The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 60.50 crore to install solar power energy system for rural piped water supply schemes in the state, saving an electricity expenditure of Rs 8-9 crore per year, a minister said on Sunday.
Under this project, the solar power energy plants, based on net metering, would be installed at 970 rural water supply schemes, covering 1,508 villages with a cumulative capacity of 8.698 MW.
Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the government is working to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.
He said this project aims to ensure the financial sustainability of water supply schemes and successful operation and management of rural water supply schemes by gram panchayat water supply committees by reducing the burden of electricity charges.
Additionally, this will also lead to an increase in the usage of clean energy and environment sustainability.
