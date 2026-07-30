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Home / Punjab / Punjab sanitation workers' strike: Complete bandh observed across Fazilka district

Punjab sanitation workers' strike: Complete bandh observed across Fazilka district

Fazilka Beopar Mandal chief says sanitation workers' union had sought traders' cooperation, following which the mandal decided to support the shutdown

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:36 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A market in Abohar wears a deserted look during the bandh on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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A complete bandh was observed in the towns of Fazilka, Abohar and Jalalabad in Fazilka district on Thursday in response to a call given by sanitation workers' unions. Traders kept their shops closed from 9 am to 4 pm in support of the protest.

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In Fazilka, only medical stores remained open, while all other business establishments stayed shut.

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A special meeting of the Beopar Mandal, Fazilka, was held under the chairmanship of its president, Ashok Gulbadhar, to extend support to the bandh. Gulbadhar said the sanitation workers' union had sought the traders' cooperation, following which the Beopar Mandal unanimously decided to support the shutdown.

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In Abohar, sanitation workers took out a protest march. The rally commenced from the Valmiki Temple and passed through various markets in the town.

The protesting workers condemned the recent lathi-charge on sanitation employees in Barnala and demanded the regularisation of their services and an increase in wages.

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Meanwhile, the ongoing strike has led to the accumulation of garbage across the towns, with heaps of waste growing larger each day. At several places, unidentified persons reportedly set garbage on fire, raising serious health and environmental concerns.

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