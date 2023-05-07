Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

PTI
Jalandhar, May 7
Punjab is scaling new "heights of development" under the Bhagwant Mann government, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he sought votes for his party's candidate for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.
Addressing a roadshow along with Chief Minister Mann on the second day of his visit to Punjab, Kejriwal also referred to the 300 units of free electricity being provided to people in the state.
जालंधर सीट पर हो रहे संसदीय उपचुनाव में AAP की प्रचार यात्रा शाहकोट विधानसभा क्षेत्र पहुँची। https://t.co/lZAO7R1Et7— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 7, 2023
The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. AAP has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku for the contest.
Campaigning in Shahkot, Kejriwal told people that they have voted for the Congress for 60 years and asked them to give AAP a chance now, saying if they do not like his party's work, then "do not vote for us in the 2024 general elections".
Praising the AAP dispensation for the work done in Punjab in the last year, Kejriwal claimed several people have told him that they have not seen such a government in the state in 75 years.
"In the last one year, Punjab is scaling the heights of development," the chief minister of Delhi said, adding, "Mohalla clinics are being set up, farmers are getting compensation and people are getting government jobs." He also said industrial projects worth Rs 40,000 crore have started coming up in Punjab and these would generate 2.50 lakh jobs.
On the 300 units of free electricity, Kejriwal said opposition parties used to question how money would come to fund the scheme. "Our party is honest and Mann saab is an honest chief minister," he said, adding that the money for free electricity was being paid through the state exchequer.
The previous governments of the state used to "loot" the government coffers, Kejriwal alleged.
Attacking the Congress leadership, he claimed the party has become so arrogant that none of its senior leaders came to Jalandhar to seek votes.
"I want to ask you, did Rahul Gandhi come to seek votes? Did any big leader of the Congress come to seek votes? They do not need your votes," he said.
