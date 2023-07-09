Punjab school board postpones July 10 exams for Classes 5, 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

Owing to incessant rains in Punjab, some district administrations have declared a holiday on Monday in the schools.

In view of this, the re-appear examination to be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board Mohali on Monday at the examination centers throughout the state (Class 5 Environmental Education and Class 8 Science subject examinations) are postponed till further decision.

New dates for the exams will be announced later. The information regarding this will be notified later on the board website www.pseb.ac.in and school login.