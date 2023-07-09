Punjab school board postpones July 10 exams for Classes 5, 8

Chandigarh, July 9
Owing to incessant rains in Punjab, some district administrations have declared a holiday on Monday in the schools.
In view of this, the re-appear examination to be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board Mohali on Monday at the examination centers throughout the state (Class 5 Environmental Education and Class 8 Science subject examinations) are postponed till further decision.
New dates for the exams will be announced later. The information regarding this will be notified later on the board website www.pseb.ac.in and school login.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana
Most rivers in spate | Civic system fails to hold on in face...
Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case
Vigilance probe found Soni had spent over Rs 7.96 crore abov...
Supreme Court to hear on Monday Delhi Government's petition against Delhi Services Ordinance, 2023
Centre and its nominee Lt Governor have been embroiled in a ...
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut
Beas river in spate, floodgates of Pandoh dam opened
Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar
Low-lying areas in villages along Satluj river and its tribu...