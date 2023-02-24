Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII at last moment

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, February 23
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has rescheduled the English examination for Class XII, which was to be held at 2pm on Friday.
The school board said the decision had been taken due to administrative reasons and the new date would be intimated soon.
The Controller of Examinations office confirmed the development.
