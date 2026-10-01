Punjab School timings changed

The Punjab Government has revised the timings of all government schools across the state in view of the changing weather conditions.

As per the revised schedule, primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools will operate from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, effective from October 1. Earlier, schools opened at 8 am and closed at 2 pm. These timings will also be applicable to affiliated schools.

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The revised timings will remain in effect from October 1 to October 31, according to the information available.

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While the timing shift itself is strictly administrative and weather-driven, it does coincide with a highly active political period in the state.