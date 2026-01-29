Punjab schools renamed after freedom fighters to inspire students: Harjot Singh Bains

The Punjab government has renamed 15 government schools across the state after revered freedom fighters and martyrs to instill values of courage, sacrifice and patriotism among students, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Thursday.

“By renaming government schools after our freedom fighters and martyrs, we are ensuring that their sacrifice and contribution become an integral part of a student’s everyday learning experience,” Bains said.

He added that the School Education Department has been directed to prominently display the life stories, contributions and photographs of these personalities in the schools to promote value-based education and character building. “Schools must actively showcase the lives and ideals of these heroes to inspire students through real examples of selfless service,” he said.

Sharing details, Bains said Government High School, Sandhu Kalan (Barnala) has been renamed Shaheed Sepoy Jagdev Singh Government High School, while Government Senior Secondary School, Ghugiana (Faridkot) is now Shaheed Naik Surjeet Singh Government Senior Secondary School. Government High School, Fatehpur (Mansa) has been renamed Freedom Fighter Maghar Singh Government High School, and Government Senior Secondary School, Dalel Singh Wala has been renamed after Comrade Dharam Singh Fakkar.

Similarly, PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Bhikhi (Mansa) is now Shaheed Constable Jaswant Singh PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, while Government Senior Secondary School, Bakshiwala has been renamed Freedom Fighter Arjan Singh Government Senior Secondary School. Government Middle School, Lubanianwali (Sri Muktsar Sahib) has been renamed Freedom Fighter Sarwan Singh Government Middle School, and Government High School, Hamirgarh (Sangrur) is now Freedom Fighter Giani Mukand Singh Government High School.

Government Middle School, Duladi (Patiala) has been renamed Shaheed Sepoy Pyara Singh Government Middle School, while Government High School, Rajpura Town is now Freedom Fighter Amir Singh Government High School.

Among primary and elementary schools, Government Primary Smart School, Kaire (Barnala) has been renamed Freedom Fighter Gurdial Singh Government Primary Smart School, Government Primary School, Tallewal (Barnala) as Freedom Fighter Tara Singh Government Primary School, Government Elementary School, Harrangpura Pindi (Bathinda) as Shaheed Sepoy Boota Singh Government Elementary School, Government Primary School, Nangal Farida (Pathankot) as Shaheed Sepoy Rifleman Jai Singh Government Primary School, and Government Primary School, Daroli Khurd (Jalandhar) as Shaheed Kulwinder Singh Government Primary School.

Calling the move more than a symbolic gesture, Bains said the initiative would permanently embed stories of valour and sacrifice into students’ daily lives.

“This is not merely a change of name, but a commitment to making the legacy of these heroes a living part of the learning environment. Our schools are temples of learning that shape the future of Punjab and India,” he said.