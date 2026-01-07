Punjab extends school closure till January 13 due to cold, fog
Classes to resume across state from January 14
Due to the increasing cold and fog in the state, schools in Punjab will remain closed till January 13. This will apply to all government, aided, recognised and private schools of the state.
ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ.ਭਗਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਵੱਧ ਰਹੀ ਠੰਡ ਅਤੇ ਧੁੰਦ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦਿਆਂ, ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦਿਆਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 13 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ…
— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) January 7, 2026
Earlier, schools were directed to remain closed till January 7.
Temperatures dropped to under 5 degrees Celsius in Punjab, as per the weather office on Wednesday.
Bathinda was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees, Ludhiana 6.6 degrees, Patiala 7.1 degrees while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius.
