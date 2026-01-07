DT
Punjab extends school closure till January 13 due to cold, fog

Punjab extends school closure till January 13 due to cold, fog

Classes to resume across state from January 14

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Punjab schools to remain closed till 13 January, due to intense cold. File photo.
Due to the increasing cold and fog in the state, schools in Punjab will remain closed till January 13. This will apply to all government, aided, recognised and private schools of the state.

 Earlier, schools were directed to remain closed till  January 7. 

Temperatures dropped to under 5 degrees Celsius in Punjab, as per the weather office on Wednesday.

Bathinda was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees, Ludhiana 6.6 degrees, Patiala 7.1 degrees while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

