Punjab schools to run from 8 am to 2 pm from April 1
This revised schedule will remain in effect until September, when the summer season comes to an end
Advertisement
To beat the heat and ensure a comfortable learning environment for students, the Punjab Education Department has announced new summer school timings. From April 1, schools across the state will operate from 8 am to 2 pm, officials confirmed.
This revised schedule will remain in effect until September, when the summer season comes to an end.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement