Punjab schools to run from 8 am to 2 pm from April 1

Punjab schools to run from 8 am to 2 pm from April 1

This revised schedule will remain in effect until September, when the summer season comes to an end
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:18 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
To beat the heat and ensure a comfortable learning environment for students, the Punjab Education Department has announced new summer school timings. From April 1, schools across the state will operate from 8 am to 2 pm, officials confirmed.

This revised schedule will remain in effect until September, when the summer season comes to an end.

