Punjab schools to teach 15-day curriculum honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom

The Punjab Government has announced a 15-day mandatory curriculum in schools to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The programme, beginning November 10, will be implemented across all schools from nursery to Class 12 to educate children about the Ninth Sikh Guru’s life, teachings, and sacrifice.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative aims to instil values of courage, compassion, and religious freedom.

“Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji laid down his life not for one faith, but for the right of every human being to follow their belief with dignity. This chapter of history must be embedded in the consciousness of future generations,” said Bains.

The minister added that universities, colleges, ITIs and polytechnic institutes in Punjab have been directed to hold seminars, debates and exhibitions commemorating the Guru’s martyrdom.

Statewide commemorative programs began on November 4.

Bains further said that a 45-minute light-and-sound show on the Guru’s life and martyrdom will be staged in Patiala, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot before culminating at Charan Ganga Stadium in Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 20.

Four Nagar Kirtans will also begin from Srinagar, Faridkot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur, converging at Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah are expected to take part in the main procession, Bains said.

Anandpur Sahib, founded by Guru Tegh Bahadur, will serve as the spiritual heart of the celebrations from November 23 to 25. These will include Akhand Path Sahib, a Sarv Dharam Sammelan, exhibitions, Kirtan Darbars and a drone show featuring 500 drones – the first of its kind in North India depicting the Guru’s life and sacrifice.

For the first time, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial in Anandpur Sahib on November 24.

To facilitate the expected footfall of around one crore pilgrims, the government has arranged three tent cities for 11,000 devotees, 106 acres of parking space, and free transport through 500 e-rickshaws and 100 mini-buses. Free bus services from all tehsils will operate from November 23 to 25.

Appealing for full cooperation, Bains said the 15-day curriculum will ensure that “the story of Hind Di Chadar lives not just in books, but in the hearts of every young Punjabi.”