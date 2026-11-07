Punjab security agencies on alert after Israel-made gun seizure

The recovery of Israeli-made 9mm Uzi submachine guns, allegedly smuggled into Punjab through the porous India-Pakistan border, has set alarm bells ringing among security and intelligence agencies.

Investigators are particularly concerned over the alleged instructions issued by Pakistan-based handlers to their Indian accomplices to stockpile the weapons till further orders. The police suspect that the consignment could be part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in the state.

“The accused were asked to stockpile the weapons till further orders, indicating that they were planning something big to disturb peace in Punjab,” said Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, describing the seizure as a significant breakthrough.

The recovery assumes significance with the Assembly elections in Punjab approaching, prompting security agencies to remain vigilant against attempts to create unrest through cross-border arms supplies and organised networks.

Advertisement

The police have arrested three persons — Suraj Singh, Rajan and Gurbhej Singh, alias Veru — all residents of Kot Khalsa, in connection with the seizure. The weapons were allegedly smuggled from across the border using drones.

An FIR has been registered at the Gharinda police station under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Investigators are probing the arrested suspects’ links with Pakistan-based handlers and the intended use of the weapons.

According to police records, more than 16 assault rifles, along with ammunition, have been seized across Punjab since January. The recovery of Uzi submachine guns has added a new dimension to the cross-border arms smuggling threat.

Advertisement

Security agencies have intensified surveillance along the international border and are keeping a close watch on suspected arms carriers and their local contacts to prevent the weapons from reaching criminal or anti-national elements.

The Amritsar police have also recovered two hand grenades and 11 kg of contraband, highlighting the continuing flow of weapons and narcotics into the border district.