Punjab seeing changes in monsoon pattern in past 2 decades: Study

Punjab has been experiencing a deviation from the usual monsoon pattern in the past two decades, reveals a study.

Besides, high variability in the amount of rain is pushing the state towards a “water- deficit desert”, finds a case study on the changing pattern of monsoon in different agro-climatic zones of Punjab. The research has been published in the IMD’s journal, Mausam.

The study shows that the duration of the monsoon has increased by 0.8 days per year in the past two decades. However, the rate of rainfall has decreased.

The monsoon analysis — for five decades — indicates a significant decrease in rainfall at 0.7 mm per year, which has been attributed to a decline in the rain in the north-eastern states.

The longitudinal study, conducted by Sarabjot Kaur and Prabhjyot Kaur of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, states that the distribution of rain during the monsoon was far off from a fixed pattern during four months. “Punjab witnesses less rain during June and July, which causes a drain on the groundwater resources. At the end of the monsoon, a downpour during September delays maturity and thereby hampers harvesting of the paddy crop,” states the study.

“Paddy is the main crop grown during the monsoon in the state. Over the past two decades, the duration of monsoon has increased from the normal 77 days in Punjab while the rate of rain is below the average of 6 mm/day,” finds the study. The report stated that sudden and heavy spell of rain was not only declining water productivity of crops but also hampering the recharging of aquifers. “The cumulative effect of the truant monsoon, high cropping intensity and indiscriminate pumping of groundwater is pushing the state towards a water-deficit desert,” the study states.

