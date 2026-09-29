Punjab seeks 5.5 lakh MT DAP, 15 lakh MT urea ahead of Rabi sowing

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Tuesday urged the Centre to ensure timely and uninterrupted supply of 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of DAP and 15 lakh MT of urea to the state ahead of the Rabi sowing season.

Addressing the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Season 2026 in Delhi, he said Punjab’s requirement of fertilisers was particularly critical for major Rabi crops, including wheat and potato.

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He pointed out that the state has around 41 lakh hectares of cultivable land and contributes nearly 40 per cent of wheat and 22 per cent of paddy to the central foodgrain pool.

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“Punjab feeds the nation and needs the Centre’s support for timely fertiliser supply,” Khudian said, while recalling that delays in the supply of DAP and urea in previous Rabi seasons had created difficulties for farmers.

The minister urged the Centre to ensure a seamless supply of fertilisers so that farmers can complete sowing operations on time and Punjab can maintain its contribution to the national foodgrain pool.

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Khudian also highlighted the state’s efforts to diversify its agriculture.

“Punjab, once known for extensive cotton cultivation, currently has around 80,000 hectares under cotton. With favourable weather conditions, the state expects a good cotton yield this season,” he said.

“The state government is also providing a 33 per cent subsidy on cotton seeds, benefiting farmers to the tune of around Rs 4 crore. Punjab is also seeking to increase the area under oilseeds and pulses, for which the state has provided around Rs 6 crore in subsidies to encourage farmers,” he added.

On the stubble-burning issue, Khudian claimed that around 90 per cent of the problem has been addressed through crop-residue management techniques. He sought the immediate release of the next Rs 150 crore instalment from the Centre to enable the state to provide subsidised machinery to farmers and further reduce stubble burning.