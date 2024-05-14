Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 13

After the government declared the date of paddy sowing, the state witnessed the maximum farm fire incidents on Monday. As many as 1,771 incidents were reported today which is the highest of the season so far.

Of the 6,808 fires reported since April 1, 6,662 (over 97 per cent) have been reported in the first 13 days of May.

As many as 996 incidents were reported on May 10, while on May 8, the state reported 954 farm fires, while 785 cases were reported on May 7.

So far, the highest number of farm fires were reported in Gurdaspur district (795), Ferozepur (626), Tarn Taran (574), Bathindra (513), Sangrur (434), Amritsar (425), Moga (374), Fazilka (363), Hoshiarpur (348) and Muktsar (331).

As many as 8,420 incidents were reported during the corresponding period in 2023, while 9,278 in 2022.

The paddy cultivation through direct seeding rice (DSR) method will begin from May 15.

While sowing paddy through traditional puddling methods, the government has announced June 11 and June 15 for irrigation of fields.

As per Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Aagricultural University, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, multiple factors are contributing to the rise in farm fire incidents.

Sources in the Agriculture Department claimed that the rise in farm fires was being witnessed as farmers were keen to prepare their field well before the beginning of the Kharif season.

