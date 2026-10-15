Punjab seizes Rs 20-crore drugs, suspends 520 licences in 18 months, but repeat offenders remain a challenge

Amid intense scrutiny over allegations that authorities were going soft on chemist Ashwani Kumar, accused of killing anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on Tuesday, data shared by the Punjab government has highlighted the scale of enforcement against violations in the pharmaceutical trade.

According to the data, the Drugs Wing of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Punjab, conducted 16,788 inspections, including joint inspections of chemist shops and unlicensed premises, between April 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026.

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During the 18-month period under review, the department seized medicines worth Rs 20.64 crore (Rs 20,64,64,000) from 214 licensed and unlicensed firms for violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

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Related copy: Jhota killer’s medical store raided 10 times in 4 years; licence suspended thrice, yet illicit trade thrived

The department also suspended the licences of 520 chemists and cancelled those of 22 others for violations of the Act and Rules.

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However, the figures also raise questions about how chemists such as Ashwani Kumar were circumventing the existing enforcement mechanism, which appears insufficient to deter repeat offenders.

According to Mansa Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar, Ashwani Kumar’s premises had been raided nearly 10 times over the past four years, while his drug licence had been suspended on three occasions.

Despite these actions, the case has brought renewed attention to the limitations of licence suspensions as a deterrent against alleged illegal pharmaceutical activities.

Under the existing enforcement mechanism, suspensions may be imposed for periods as short as 15 days. Such administrative action, by itself, does not necessarily lead to criminal prosecution or prevent an establishment from resuming business once the suspension period ends.

The absence of a mandatory undertaking before trading resumes has also raised concerns about the effectiveness of the system.

In the Jhota killing case, the drug licence for the premises was in the name of Ashwani Kumar’s wife, Santosh Rani. Ashwani, however, was not authorised under that licence to sell medicines.

Sources alleged that information about impending raids was being leaked to Ashwani from within the Food and Drugs Administration. They claimed that Santosh Rani would be present at the shop before officials arrived to conduct inspections. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act fall within the jurisdiction of the police, while the FDA is responsible for enforcing the provisions governing the sale, distribution and licensing of medicines.

The department’s data shows that 54 court cases were initiated against defaulters during the period under review.

A department official, requesting anonymity, said convictions had been secured in 35 cases, with courts also imposing fines on the accused. As many as 650 cases are currently under trial in various district courts across Punjab.

Joint Commissioner (Drugs) Sanjeev Kumar was unavailable for comment.

Pregabalin brought under tighter regulatory control

The issue of pregabalin, a medicine whose misuse for intoxication has raised concerns in Punjab, has also prompted regulatory action.

According to the department, pregabalin was previously not covered under any Schedule of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, or the Drugs Rules, 1945. The Punjab government subsequently took up the matter with the Union government through various communications, seeking tighter controls on the drug.

Following these efforts, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) moved all formulations and dosage strengths of pregabalin to Schedule H1 under the Drugs Rules, 1945, through notification No. G.S.R. 377(E), dated May 13, 2026. The notification is scheduled to take effect on November 12, 2026.

Officials said pregabalin was available in multiple strengths, ranging from 75 mg to 300 mg per unit dose, in both tablet and capsule forms.