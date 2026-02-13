Punjab set to open first anti-gangster task force police station in Rajpura

The Punjab Government has given the nod to establish the first-ever anti-gangster task force police station at Rajpura in Patiala district with statewide jurisdiction, aimed at tightening coordinated action against organised crime.

According to the Gazette notification, the new police station will operate across Punjab, unlike regular police stations with limited territorial jurisdiction. The move comes amid an intensified offensive by the Punjab Police under Operation Prahar, which has already seen two phases of statewide raids and arrests targeting gangster networks and their support systems.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has declared 2026 as the “Year Against Gangsters”, stressing that the drive aims to dismantle the entire ecosystem that enables organised crime, including financiers, arms suppliers and safe-house providers. As part of additional measures, the police have set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell and launched an Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946) for anonymous citizen inputs.

The first phase focused on coordinated, simultaneous raids across districts to disrupt active gangs and their local facilitators. Police targeted hideouts, extortion networks and arms suppliers, besides tightening checks in jails to curb command-and-control by incarcerated gang leaders. The action led to multiple arrests and recoveries of illegal weapons, mobile phones and other material used for extortion and intimidation.

Building on intelligence from the initial action, the second phase targeted the financial and logistic backbone of gangs.

The police intensified action against shooters and handlers, traced extortion money trails, seized vehicles and cash linked to criminal operations, and moved against properties suspected to be proceeds of crime. Efforts were also stepped up to track foreign-based handlers through specialised cells.

Officials said the new statewide police station at Rajpura will act as a central hub to coordinate such operations, marking a sharper escalation in Punjab’s campaign against organised crime through legal, operational and public-participation measures.